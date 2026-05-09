Patriots sign third-rounder Eli Raridon, seventh-rounder Quintayvious Hutchins

Two more Patriots draft picks have signed their rookie deals with the team.

The Patriots announced that third-round tight end Eli Raridon and seventh-round linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins are now under contract. The Patriots signed five picks on Friday, which leaves first-round tackle Caleb Lomu and second-round edge rusher Gabe Jacas as the only unsigned picks.

Raridon had 48 catches for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns in 40 games for Notre Dame. He joins Hunter Henry and Julian Hill at tight end for the Patriots.

Hutchins was close to the Patriots in college while playing at Boston College. He had 72 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 43 games.