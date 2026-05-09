 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots sign third-rounder Eli Raridon, seventh-rounder Quintayvious Hutchins

  
Published May 9, 2026 04:44 PM

Two more Patriots draft picks have signed their rookie deals with the team.

The Patriots announced that third-round tight end Eli Raridon and seventh-round linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins are now under contract. The Patriots signed five picks on Friday, which leaves first-round tackle Caleb Lomu and second-round edge rusher Gabe Jacas as the only unsigned picks.

Raridon had 48 catches for 623 yards and 3 touchdowns in 40 games for Notre Dame. He joins Hunter Henry and Julian Hill at tight end for the Patriots.

Hutchins was close to the Patriots in college while playing at Boston College. He had 72 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 43 games.