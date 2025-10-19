 Skip navigation
Patriots tie Titans 10-10, Jeffery Simmons questionable to return with hamstring injury

  
October 19, 2025

The Titans defense lost defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and the Patriots offense took advantage of his absence.

Quarterback Drake Maye found tight end Austin Hooper in the back of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown with 5:34 left in the first half. Hooper’s touchdown capped a 93-yard drive for the road team and tied the score at 10.

Maye threw for three first downs during the possession and ran for a fourth. He is 8-of-9 for 59 yards and he’s run three times for 34 yards.

Simmons left the game with a hamstring injury and is called questionable to return for the Titans.