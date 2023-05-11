Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener

We don’t know who they’ll play, or when the game will be. But we know this -- when the Patriots open their home schedule, they’ll honor quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots made the announcement on Thursday morning.

This would seem to be fairly persuasive evidence that Brady isn’t going to unretire for the second straight year, since he would otherwise be occupied that day. Unless he’s playing for the road team.

That said, would Brady have any qualms about requesting a postponement if he decides between now and then to play?

Regardless, the plans make that game bigger -- and it possibly hints to the fact that it will be a standalone game.

The Patriots host at Gillette Stadium the Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Chargers, Saints, Eagles, and Commanders. The Patriots gave up their ninth home game this year to Germany, for a contest against the Colts.