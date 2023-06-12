Patriots to re-sign Justus Tavai

The Patriots are signing a player on Monday, but he’s not a high-profile wide receiver .

According to multiple reports, New England is re-signing defensive tackle Justus Tavai.

Tavai initially signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May out of San Diego State. But the club cut him at the start of this month. Now he’ll be back as the club fills out its 90-man roster to begin veteran minicamp.

Justus’ older brother, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, is also on New England’s roster. He played 50 percent of New England’s defensive snaps last year, recording 69 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of tackles for loss.