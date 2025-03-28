Patriots to release Ja’Whaun Bentley

The Patriots are moving on from Ja’Whaun Bentley.

After the linebacker posted a “goodbye” message on social media, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports New England is expected to release Bentley on Friday.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Bentley was a three-time captain for the Patriots. But he played just two games in 2024, suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Reiss notes Bentley said over the weekend that he’s been fully cleared.

By releasing Bentley, the Patriots will save $4.6 million against the cap.

In 2023, Bentley started 16 games for New England, recording 114 total tackles with five tackles for loss, a career-high 4.5 sacks, and three passes defensed.

Bentley has appeared in a total of 83 games with 68 starts.