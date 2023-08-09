Patriots to sign Joe Giles-Harris

The Patriots worked out a number of linebackers on Wednesday and they’re set to sign one to their 90-man roster.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team has agreed to a deal with Joe Giles-Harris. Dillon Doyle, Frank Ginda, and Tyreek Maddox-Williams also worked out in New England.

Giles-Harris spent the last two seasons with the Bills and made three appearances in the regular season. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars and played 14 games in Jacksonville over his first two seasons.

Giles-Harris has 26 tackles and a sack in 17 overall games.

The Patriots also signed defensive end Trey Flowers this week and they placed linebacker Terez Hall on injured reserve after he went unclaimed on waivers.