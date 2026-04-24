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Patriots trade up to No. 28, take Caleb Lomu

  
Published April 23, 2026 10:47 PM

After the 28th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft was traded twice, the Patriots ended up with it and selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.

It’s the second straight year the Patriots have taken an offensive tackle in the first round, as they continue to prioritize protecting quarterback Drake Maye.

Lomu joins last year’s first-round pick, Will Campbell, in what the Patriots hope will be their pair of starting tackles for years to come.

The 28th pick originally belonged to the Texans, who traded it to the Bills, and the Bills then traded it to the Patriots. New England hopes that the music stopped with an offensive tackle who will start for the Patriots for years to come.