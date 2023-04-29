 Skip navigation
Patriots trade up to pick kicker Chad Ryland at No. 112

  
Published April 29, 2023 08:38 AM

We’ve already had two kickers selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

The latest was Chad Ryland, selected by the Patriots in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick.

The Patriots liked Ryland so much that they traded up for him, sending the 120th and 184th picks to the Jets for the 112th.

Ryland spent four years at Eastern Michigan and then transferred to Maryland for his final season last year. He made 19 of 23 field goals, including going 3-for-6 from 50 yards and beyond.

Drafting a kicker is always a risk, as kickers are among the most inconsistent players in the sport and good college kickers often fizzle in the NFL. But yesterday the 49ers took Michigan kicker Jake Moody in the third round, and now the Patriots have drafted Ryland in the fourth.