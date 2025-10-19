 Skip navigation
Patriots up 31-13 after returning Cam Ward fumble for a TD

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:53 PM

The Patriots took the lead just before halftime in Tennessee and they’ve expanded it to 18 points early in the third quarter.

On the Titans’ first offensive play after Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a touchdown, quarterback Cam Ward lost the football with Patriots edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson bearing down on him. Chaisson picked up the ball and strolled four yards for a touchdown that pushed New England’s lead to 31-13.

Stevenson’s touchdown came at the end of a drive that saw quarterback Drake Maye make a visit to the sideline medical tent after his head hit the ground hard at the end of a run. Josh Dobbs did a nice job avoiding the Panthers pass rush to convert a first down and Maye returned after a few snaps.

The Patriots will hope to avoid any other injury issues as they try to finish off their fifth win of the season.