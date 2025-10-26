Patriots use dominant third quarter to defeat Browns, 32-13

The Patriots had a lot of difficulty slowing down Myles Garrett on Sunday afternoon, allowing him to set a new Browns franchise record with 5.0 sacks.

But when you end up with a 19-point win, who cares?

New England used a dominant, 21-point third quarter to take control of the contest and defeat Cleveland, 32-13.

The Patriots took a 9-7 lead at halftime when Andy Boregales nailed a 42-yard field goal end the second quarter and did not look back. The club went up 16-7 on quarterback Drake Maye’s 7-yard TD to Hunter Henry. Then Stefon Diggs caught his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard pass, capping a quick three-play drive after a Dillon Gabriel interception.

The onslaught continued on New England’s ensuing drive, as Gabriel’s second interception led to a 39-yard strike from Maye to receiver Kayshon Boutte to give the Patriots a 30-7 advantage.

While Gabriel hit David Njoku for an 11-yard touchdown to narrow the deficit to 30-13, Gabriel also committed an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone late in the fourth quarter for a safety.

The quarterback’s day ended 21-of-35 for 156 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cleveland’s offense continued to generally look anemic, as the club totaled just 213 yards and 12 first downs.

On the other side, Maye finished 18-of-24 for 282 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Now at 6-2, the Patriots will host the Falcons next weekend.

The 2-6 Browns will be on their bye in Week 9. With Gabriel’s poor performance on Sunday, it’s not out of the question that Cleveland could emerge in Week 10 with a new starting quarterback.