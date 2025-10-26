 Skip navigation
Myles Garrett sets single-game Browns record with 5.0 sacks, Cleveland trails 30-13

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:40 PM

Have you ever seen the meme of the Bugatti in a carport at a trailer park?

That’s a little like what Myles Garrett’s game has been for the Browns on Sunday against the Patriots.

With his fourth-quarter sack of Drake Maye, Garrett has set a new single-game franchise record with 5.0 sacks.

Garrett got his first three in the first half before registering one in the third quarter and another in the fourth. Garrett’s first sack on the day put him past Hall of Famer Reggie White for the most by a player under age 30 in league history.

He had the previous Browns record at 4.5, which he set in Week 3 of the 2021 season in a Browns 26-6 victory over the Bears.

Though the Browns scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to narrow the Patriots’ lead, it’s unlikely the club will make a comeback.

But Garrett, who entered the game with 5.0 sacks on the season, has now doubled his 2025 total.

Cleveland trails New England, 30-13.