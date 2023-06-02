Patriots waive Justus Tavai

Defensive tackle Justus Tavai’s time with the Patriots came to an end on Friday.

The team announced that they have waived Tavai off of their 90-man roster. Tavai signed with the team on May 19, so it was a short stay in New England for the undrafted rookie.

Tavai finished out his college time at San Diego State and recorded 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks while being named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year during his lone season with the Aztecs. He previously played in 25 games at Hawaii and had 72 tackles to go with four sacks in those appearances.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai, Justus’ older brother, remains on the Patriots roster.