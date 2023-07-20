 Skip navigation
Patriots will wear their “Pat Patriot” throwbacks for two games

  
Published July 20, 2023 03:29 PM

The Patriots will wear their throwbacks for two games in 2023, the team announced Thursday. New England reintroduced the red “Pat Patriot” uniforms last season.

The throwbacks are modeled after the uniform the team wore from 1984-92. The white “Pat Patriot” helmet rounds out the historical look.

In 2023, the Patriots will wear the throwbacks against the Dolphins in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football and in Week 13 against the Chargers.

New England wore the “Pat Patriot” look in two games last season, beating the Lions but losing to the Bills in the throwbacks.

Tom Brady gave his approval on social media last year when the Patriots announced the revival of the “Pat Patriot” uniforms.