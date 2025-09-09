 Skip navigation
Patriots win latest round of Bill Belichick battle

  
Published September 9, 2025 07:43 PM

Bill Belichick has another reason to cry about the Patriots.

Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has declined four trademark applications filed by the North Carolina coach and his muse/handler/personal P.R. rep/girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Earlier this year, they sought trademark protection for: “Do Your Job (Bill’s Version),” “Ignore the Noise (Bill’s Version),” “The Belestrator (Bill’s Version),” and “No Days Off (Bill’s Version).” (The “Bill’s Version” a Taylor Swift homage; Hudson is a big fan.)

The problem is that Belichick’s former employer, the Patriots, hold the rights to the same four phrases, without the “Bill’s Version.”

The USPTO found that the effort would cause a “likelihood of confusion” with the trademarks owned by the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Patriots fans will surely continue to be confused about the bizarre animosity that Belichick has for the team, to the point where the claims he’s not welcome in the building since his termination. Despite being in the building since his termination.