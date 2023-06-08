Perrion Winfrey’s next court date set for July 11

A judge in Harris County, Texas, has set Perrion Winfrey’s next court date for July 11, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports, and Winfrey was ordered to appear.

Winfrey was arrested April 12 in Houston and charged with misdemeanor assault. He is is accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating grabbing and pulling her with his hand.

He is out on $1,000 bail, and a judge issued a protective order against him.

Winfrey practiced with the team on the final day of their minicamp this week. He missed the first two days of the minicamp for unknown reasons, and all coach Kevin Stefanski would allow is that Winfrey is healthy.

The Browns made Winfrey a fourth-round pick last year, and he appeared in 13 games during his rookie season. He finished the year with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half-sack and two passes defensed.