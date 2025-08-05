Pete Carroll notes all players are available for preseason opener

Pete Carroll’s Raiders preseason debut may include the team’s top players.

While Las Vegas’ head coach did not make any firm declarations about playing time, he did note that starters could play against Seattle this week.

“Everybody’s alive,” Carroll said. “Everybody’s ready to go.”

Carroll, however, did not say if or how long the starters will be on the field.

That means quarterback Geno Smith is may get at least a little playing time against his — and Carroll’s — old team. Star tight end Brock Bowers and star defensive end Maxx Crosby may also be on the field.

Kickoff for the matchup between the Raiders and Seahawks is set for 10 p.m. ET in Seattle on Thursday night.