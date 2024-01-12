 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll on coaching again: I’m open to everything, but I’m not holding my breath

  
Published January 12, 2024 12:18 PM

Earlier this week, Pete Carroll made it clear that it was not his idea to step down as Seahawks head coach.

Just a few days before, Carroll had told reporters that he intended to remain in his job for the 2024 season.

While that won’t be the case, could the 72-year-old Carroll land elsewhere as a head coach? Carroll addressed the possibility in a Friday interview with Seattle Sports 710 and while it seems unlikely, it’s not off the table.

I don’t know that,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’ve got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness, but I can’t imagine there’s a place, the right one. I don’t know. I’m open to everything, but I’m not holding my breath on that.

“There’s a lot of world out here that I’m excited about challenging and going after. So if that happens, it happens. We’ll see. I really don’t know what to tell you about that yet.”

Carroll compiled a 137-98-1 record in 14 seasons as Seattle’s head coach, finishing with a winning record every season from 2012-2020. That brings his record as an NFL head coach to 170-120-1, including his one-year stint as Jets head coach in 1994 and three years as Patriots head coach from 1997-1999.