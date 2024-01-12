Pete Carroll on coaching again: I’m open to everything, but I’m not holding my breath

Earlier this week, Pete Carroll made it clear that it was not his idea to step down as Seahawks head coach.

Just a few days before, Carroll had told reporters that he intended to remain in his job for the 2024 season.

While that won’t be the case, could the 72-year-old Carroll land elsewhere as a head coach? Carroll addressed the possibility in a Friday interview with Seattle Sports 710 and while it seems unlikely, it’s not off the table.

“I don’t know that,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’ve got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness, but I can’t imagine there’s a place, the right one. I don’t know. I’m open to everything, but I’m not holding my breath on that.

“There’s a lot of world out here that I’m excited about challenging and going after. So if that happens, it happens. We’ll see. I really don’t know what to tell you about that yet.”

Carroll compiled a 137-98-1 record in 14 seasons as Seattle’s head coach, finishing with a winning record every season from 2012-2020. That brings his record as an NFL head coach to 170-120-1, including his one-year stint as Jets head coach in 1994 and three years as Patriots head coach from 1997-1999.