Pete Carroll says Ashton Jeanty was too hyped for his debut, “He’ll play way better”

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty turned in a disappointing performance in his NFL debut, carrying 19 times for 38 yards and catching two passes for two yards. His coach is confident he’ll play better.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said Jeanty was so eager to make big plays in his first professional game that he he didn’t take his time to read the defense and find his holes, and that Jeanty will be better in Week Two because he’s got an NFL game under his belt.

“Ashton was hyped,” Carroll said. “He was jacked up and he would tell you, I think, that he wishes he had been a little more patient on some reads and things like that. That will come. He didn’t look like that in preseason. This game, being out there, being called on to play and carry the ball 19 times, it was a little bit different for him. He’ll play way better, he’ll see things more clearly. I know he was a little frustrated by that.”

The Raiders made Jeanty the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft because they believe he’s going to be an elite running back. One disappointing game doesn’t have Carroll rethinking that.