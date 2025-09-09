 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Commanders at Patriots
Patriots to waive CB D.J. James
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason Commanders at Patriots
Patriots to waive CB D.J. James
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pete Carroll says Ashton Jeanty was too hyped for his debut, “He’ll play way better”

  
Published September 9, 2025 02:17 PM

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty turned in a disappointing performance in his NFL debut, carrying 19 times for 38 yards and catching two passes for two yards. His coach is confident he’ll play better.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said Jeanty was so eager to make big plays in his first professional game that he he didn’t take his time to read the defense and find his holes, and that Jeanty will be better in Week Two because he’s got an NFL game under his belt.

“Ashton was hyped,” Carroll said. “He was jacked up and he would tell you, I think, that he wishes he had been a little more patient on some reads and things like that. That will come. He didn’t look like that in preseason. This game, being out there, being called on to play and carry the ball 19 times, it was a little bit different for him. He’ll play way better, he’ll see things more clearly. I know he was a little frustrated by that.”

The Raiders made Jeanty the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft because they believe he’s going to be an elite running back. One disappointing game doesn’t have Carroll rethinking that.