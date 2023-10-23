Pete Carroll: We’ll see how DK Metcalf feels on Wednesday

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf did not play in Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals and there’s no guarantee he’ll be back for the Week 8 matchup with Cleveland.

Head coach Pete Carroll said during his weekly interview with Seattle Sports radio that the team will “see how it goes” with Metcalf during the week.

“We’ll see what it feels like to move around on Wednesday with the trainers and all that and take it one step at a time,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Metcalf is dealing with injuries to his hips and ribs. He was a limited participant in last Friday’s practice and was questionable for the game.