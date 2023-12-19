Pete Carroll’s Seahawks continue mastery of Eagles

Pete Carroll became coach of the Seahawks in 2010. Since then, Seattle has faced the Eagles eight times.

The Seahawks have won each and every game played between the two teams.

Last night’s thrilling — and perhaps season-saving — 20-17 victory pushed Carroll’s Seattle record against the Eagles to 8-0. It also gave Carroll a win over each Eagles head coach during the time Carroll has coached the Seahawks: Andy Reid (1-0), Chip Kelly (1-0), Doug Pederson (5-0), and Nick Sirianni (1-0).

Four wins happened in Seattle. Four happened in Philadelphia. One game was a postseason contest, a wild-card game capping the 2019 season. In 2019, the Seahawks beat the Eagles in both the regular season and the postseason, by the identical scores of 17-9.

In fact, Carroll has only ever lost to the Eagles once in his NFL head-coaching career. It happened 24 years ago today, on December 19, 1999. Carroll’s Patriots lost to the Eagles in Philly, 24-9.

Carroll would coach two more games after that with the Patriots, before being fired by Robert Kraft and replaced by Bill Belichick.

(Belichick, during his 24 years with the Patriots, also has played the Eagles eight teams. His record is only 5-3. It includes a Super Bowl win to cap the 2004 season — and a Super Bowl loss 13 years later.)

And, yes, it would be great to see the Eagles and Seahawks cross paths in the postseason this year. If Seattle and Carroll make it.

Last night’s win makes it more likely. The Seahawks are now caught in a cluster of five 7-7 teams, with two wild-card spots available.