Peyton Manning is “heartbroken” by the news of Jim Irsay’s passing

  
Published May 21, 2025 09:12 PM

Many tributes will emerge in the aftermath of the stunning passing of Colts owner Jim Irsay at the age of 65. His most important draft pick, quarterback Peyton Manning, has issued a statement remembering the man who made him the first overall pick in 1998.

“I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing,” Manning said on Instagram. “He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched.

“His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend.”

Manning spent 14 seasons with the Colts. The Colts were high-level contenders for most of his time with the team. They won the Super Bowl to cap the 2006 season.