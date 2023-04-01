Phillip Lindsay joins Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL
Published April 1, 2023 10:31 AM
nbc_pft_paytonwonttrade_230327
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how much they believe Sean Payton will hold onto Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and discuss how Russell Wilson factors into the decision.
Former NFL running back Phillip Lindsay, who made it to the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie five years ago in Denver, has opted to continue his football career in the XFL.
Per multiple reports, Lindsay has signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.
The 5-2 Sea Dragons played their Week Seven game on Friday night, beating Arlington, 24-15. Seattle has three games left in the 2023 season.
Lindsay, who turns 29 in July, rushed for 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019. He missed five games in 2020, and he registered only 502 yards for the season.
In 2021, he split time with the Texans and Dolphins. Last year, he appeared in three games with the Colts.