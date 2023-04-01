 Skip navigation
Phillip Lindsay joins Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL

  
Published April 1, 2023 10:31 AM
Former NFL running back Phillip Lindsay, who made it to the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie five years ago in Denver, has opted to continue his football career in the XFL.

Per multiple reports, Lindsay has signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

The 5-2 Sea Dragons played their Week Seven game on Friday night, beating Arlington, 24-15. Seattle has three games left in the 2023 season.

Lindsay, who turns 29 in July, rushed for 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019. He missed five games in 2020, and he registered only 502 yards for the season.

In 2021, he split time with the Texans and Dolphins. Last year, he appeared in three games with the Colts.