Picking up Pat Surtain II’s fifth-year option “pretty close” to sure thing for Broncos

Cornerback Pat Surtain II has been an integral part of Denver’s defense since joining the team as a 2021 first-round pick and the team is in no hurry to see him playing for anyone else.

Surtain is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and General Manager George Paton said at a Tuesday press conference that “we’ll look into it” in the coming weeks. Paton noted that there are some more pressing things for the Broncos to deal with and that it was all but certain that the team will be exercising their fifth-year option on Surtain’s contract in the near future.

“We’ll work on that. I would say it’s pretty close. That’s an easy one,” Paton said.

Surtain has been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler over his first three seasons and, one way or another, it seems likely that he’ll be around Denver for many years to come.