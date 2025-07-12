 Skip navigation
Plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t show up for first hearing in sexual assault lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe

  
Published July 12, 2025 10:33 AM

The civil lawsuit against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe went to court for the first time this week. Per KLAS-TV, via AwfulAnnouncing.com, the attorney representing the plaintiff didn’t show up.

As noted here earlier in the week, the hearing was scheduled in connection with three different motions to associate counsel.

Per the report, Judge Anna Albertson expressed “disappointment” that the plaintiff was not represented for the hearing. The complaint identifies two lawyers representing the plaintiff: Tony Buzbee and Micah Nash.

Given the information in the court records, the hearing did not involve anything critical to the case. Still, if the judge expects the lawyers to be there, it’s probably a good idea to be there.

The next hearing is set for September 3.

Sharpe, as of our last posting, had yet to respond to the $50 million complaint. His primary options are filing a motion to dismiss or answering the allegations, one paragraph at a time. If/when Sharpe answers the complaint, he also can file a counterclaim against the plaintiff. His lawyer has said that Sharpe plans to do so.