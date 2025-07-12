Tony Buzbee: July 9 hearing in Shannon Sharpe case had been postponed by agreement of counsel

There was a hearing on Wednesday in the civil lawsuit against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. There wasn’t supposed to be.

Attorney Tony Buzbee has informed PFT that the lawyers had agreed to postpone the July 9 hearing.

Buzbee shared this statement from Sharpe’s legal team: “We are apologizing to the Court by letter for wasting the Court’s time. There was a mutual agreement among counsel to postpone the motion scheduled for July 9. As a result, there was no expectation by our team that her legal team would appear in person.”

It’s odd that Sharpe’s lawyers would have shown up for the hearing, if the hearing had been postponed. It’s odd that, if/when the judge expressed disappointment regarding the failure of the plaintiff’s lawyers to appear, Sharpe’s lawyers wouldn’t have said that the lawyers had agreed to postpone the hearing.

Regardless, that’s the explanation for why Buzbee wasn’t there.

The case otherwise continues. At some point, Sharpe will respond to the complaint. Unless, of course, the case settles. In theory, that can happen at any time.