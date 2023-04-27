Potential Cardinals, Titans deal for No. 3 overall pick could include DeAndre Hopkins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Potential Cardinals, Titans deal for No. 3 overall pick could include DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published April 27, 2023 02:04 PM
nbc_bfa_nflplayermarket_230417
April 17, 2023 04:54 PM
Charles Robinson talks about what is holding teams back from pursuing DeAndre Hopkins and runs through other players whose value is up in the air.

The Titans and Cardinals have been linked in a potential swap of first-round picks, with Tennessee moving up from No. 11 and Arizona moving down from No. 3.

Per a league source, the Cardinals would like to include receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the transaction.

Whether the Titans want him isn’t known. But the Cardinals would like to include him.

Hopkins has been linked most prominently with the Chiefs and Bills. There’s no indication he’d want to play for the Titans, who presumably would take a quarterback (likely, C.J. Stroud) with the third overall pick.

Hopkins had a no-trade clause in his deal, but it was reportedly wiped out by his PED suspension in 2022. Still, there would be some risk in trading for a high-profile player who doesn’t to be traded to that team.

Hopkins had six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-13 romp by Arizona over the Titans in Nashville to start the 2021 season.