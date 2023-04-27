Potential Cardinals, Titans deal for No. 3 overall pick could include DeAndre Hopkins

The Titans and Cardinals have been linked in a potential swap of first-round picks, with Tennessee moving up from No. 11 and Arizona moving down from No. 3.

Per a league source, the Cardinals would like to include receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the transaction.

Whether the Titans want him isn’t known. But the Cardinals would like to include him.

Hopkins has been linked most prominently with the Chiefs and Bills. There’s no indication he’d want to play for the Titans, who presumably would take a quarterback (likely, C.J. Stroud) with the third overall pick.

Hopkins had a no-trade clause in his deal, but it was reportedly wiped out by his PED suspension in 2022. Still, there would be some risk in trading for a high-profile player who doesn’t to be traded to that team.

Hopkins had six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-13 romp by Arizona over the Titans in Nashville to start the 2021 season.