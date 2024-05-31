 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
President Biden puts on Chiefs helmet during team’s White House celebration

  
Published May 31, 2024 06:06 PM

The Chiefs visited the White House on Friday, celebrating their Super Bowl LVIII win with a trip to D.C.

President Joe Biden welcomed the team to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a second consecutive year.

“Welcome back. Welcome back to the White House. Super Bowl LVIII champions. The Kansas City Chiefs,” Biden said. “The first team in 20 years to win back-to-back. Winning back-to-back. I kind of like that.”

Every Chiefs player and coach stood behind Biden after only 20 players and coaches attended the 2023 event. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family missed last year’s visit after his mother, Norma Hunt, died the day before the trip.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you, President Biden, for the very kind words you shared about my mother last year. That meant a lot to our family,” Hunt said during his time at the microphone.

In 2023, star tight end Travis Kelce went to the podium uninvited to address the crowd as Biden had his back turned. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly pulled Kelce away.

On Friday, Biden invited Kelce to speak.

“I’d have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he’d say,” Biden said. “Travis, come here.”

A teammate yelled Kelce’s trademark, “All right now!”

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce said. “I’m not going to lie President Biden: They told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going back to my spot.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave Biden a helmet after the speeches, and the President unbuckled the chinstrap, took off his sunglasses and donned the helmet.

The United States Marine Band played “We Are the Champions” and Kelce’s favorite Beastie Boys anthem “Fight for Your Right” at the end of the ceremony.

The tradition of the White House visits for championship teams began in 1980, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Chiefs’ trip to D.C. in 2020 after they beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV to cap the 2019 season.

Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson received a phone call from President Richard Nixon after Super Bowl IV.