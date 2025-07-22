Press secretary says President Trump “was serious” about Commanders name change

The Commanders and the NFL have kept their heads low and their mouths shut regarding President Trump’s weekend one-two punch against the team’s name. The team and the league could be hoping that he wasn’t serious, and that perhaps he was trying to get people talking about something other than what they have been talking about.

He was serious. He know that because, on Monday, his secretary was asked that question.

“The president was serious,” Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday, via the Associated Press. “Sports is one of the many passions of this president and he wants to see the name of that team changed.”

So why is he getting involved?

“I think you’ve seen the president gets involved in a lot of things that most presidents have not,” Leavitt said. “He’s a nontraditional president. He likes to see results on behalf of the American people and, if you actually poll this issue with sports fans across the country, and even in this city, people actually do support the president’s position on this and the name change.”

Some would say the the president should not be telling the Commanders to change their name. That our country has far bigger problems. That he should FOCUS on them, not nonsense.

Well, at least one would say that. Because one did.