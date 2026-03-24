Proposed change would allow league personnel to consult on ejections for unpenalized flagrant acts

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said last month that the Competition Committee had discussed allowing replay officials to penalize teams for non-football acts that went unpenalized on the field and a formal proposal to change the rules governing those matter was announced on Tuesday.

The Competition Committee has proposed a rule change that would allow “designated members of the officiating department” to consult with on-field officials about ejecting players for acts unpenalized on the field. Per the language of the proposal, those members of the department would need to determine that a flagrant football or non-football act took place before the next snap or kick and they would then discuss the potential disqualification.

Current rules allow for consultation about ejecting players for flagrant acts that were penalized on the field.

When discussing the possible proposal, Vincent cited a number of plays as being part of the committee’s discussion. That group included Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe’s unpenalized strike to the head of Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs during Super Bowl LX.