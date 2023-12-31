Puka Nacua 80-yard catch leads to Kyren Williams touchdown

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has continued his sensational rookie season with a big catch early in the second half of Sunday’s matchup with the Giants to lead to a score.

Los Angeles now has a 20-10 lead over New York.

On third-and-4 from the Los Angeles 18, Matthew Stafford hit Nacua on the right side with a short pass to move the chains. But Nacua broke free of a potential tackler and darted down the right sideline for a huge gain. He was finally knocked out of bounds at the Giants’ 2-yard line for a huge 80-yard gain.

On the next play, running back Kyren Williams took in a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 20-10. It was Williams’ second touchdown of the day.

But Lucas Havrisik sent the extra point way wide left to keep the score at 20-10.

Nacua is now within clear striking distance of the rookie record for both receptions and yards. He has five catches for 118 yards so far on Sunday.