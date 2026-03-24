Puka Nacua faces allegation of biting a woman

Rams receiver Puka Nacua faces allegations that he bit a woman multiple times. His lawyer seems to admit it to at least one bite.

Via TMZ, a woman filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Nacua, arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on December 31, 2025.

The woman claims that Nacua bit her thumb and then her shoulder. Her legal filing includes a photo of a circular bite pattern that allegedly belongs to Nacua.

In comments to TMZ, attorney Levi McCathern dismissed the conduct as “horseplay,” but seemed to admit that at least one bite occurred. McCathern downplayed it as leaving a “temporary mark,” as characterized by TMZ.

The woman separately claims that Nacua made an antisemitic remark earlier in the evening, which was described as the “first act in what became an escalating course of rude or vulgar, threatening, violent, and harassing conduct.”

Earlier in December, Nacua was goaded by a couple of YouTube nincompoops into making a gesture regarded as an antisemitic trope. Nacua claimed he had no knowledge that the gesture had antisemitic connotations.

McCathern denies that Nacua made antisemitic remarks.

The alleged victim also contends that, during a mediation sessions this month, Nacua’s legal team threatened to “contact TMZ and other press and media outlets and to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025.” McCathern, in turn, calls the whole thing a shakedown, and that she has asked for millions of dollars in damages.

The request for a temporary restraining order was denied. Another hearing is scheduled for April 14.