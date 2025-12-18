 Skip navigation
Puka Nacua says he had “no idea” proposed touchdown celebration was antisemitic

  
Published December 18, 2025 02:26 PM

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has addressed the moment during a recent livestream in which he performed, at the suggestion of the hosts, a potential touchdown celebration that included an antisemitic trope.

“When I appeared the other say on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua posted on social media. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

During the video, the hosts attempted to come up with a touchdown celebration for Nacua. Eventually, they discussed the gesture in question, out of Nacua’s earshot. They then considered whether they would get “in trouble” for it.

They didn’t. Nacua did. And he should be pissed at them for goading him into doing it.

The broader message for athletes who agree to livestreams and similar interviews in a loose, relaxed setting: Do a little homework on the people you’ll be interacting with.