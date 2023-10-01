Puka Nacua grabs walk-off touchdown, Rams beat Colts 29-23 in OT

The legend of Puka Nacua continues to grow.

The Rams fifth-round rookie receiver caught the first touchdown of his career in walk-off fashion, snagging a 22-yard pass in overtime to defeat the Colts 29-23.

Nacua set a record for most receptions in a receiver’s first four games with his first catch of the day — one he tipped to himself over the middle for a 26-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage. His last catch was also over the middle, coming wide open on what was ostensibly a blown coverage. Nacua had to fight his way in for 8 yards after the catch, but found the paint for the game-winning score.

Nacua finished the day with nine catches for 163 yards, giving him 39 receptions for 501 yards with one TD on the young season. Both his receptions and yards are NFL records for a player in his first four games.

But before Nacua’s overtime heroics, the Colts nearly pulled off a stunning comeback victory. The Rams held a 23-0 lead midway through the third quarter. But that’s when the Colts came alive, scoring 23 straight points to tie the game with 1:56 left.

Anthony Richardson threw a 35-yard touchdown to Mo Alie-Cox in the third quarter to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive. Then Richardson ran it in from 1-yard out. And finally he hit Drew Ogletree for a 5-yard touchdown and got a two-point conversion to the the game.

Both teams had a chance to get a field goal with a final possession in regulation, but couldn’t make it happen.

The Rams won the toss in overtime and didn’t give the ball to Indianapolis, going 75 yards in eight plays for the TD.

Los Angeles may not have needed overtime if the team had made one of two missed field goals. Brett Maher hit three FGs, but missed from 46-yards out wide left at the end of the first half. And then he missed from 48-yards out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 27-of-40 for 319 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a gutty performance where he was clearly working through some kind of back and/or lower-body injury. He was walking with a pronounced limp at different points in the game but did not miss a play.

Richardson finished 11-of-25 passing for 200 yards with two touchdowns. He had 10 carries for 56 yards with a TD. But he also had two fumbles, losing one.

Now at 2-2, the Rams will be at home next week to take on the Eagles.

The 2-2 Colts will stay at home to host the division-rival Titans.