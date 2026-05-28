Puka Nacua learns in rehab stint that “it’s OK to ask for support”

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua met with the media for the first time since completing rehab this offseason.

“Some of the things I feel like I’ve learned is it’s OK to ask for support and to recognize that the platform that I have being a professional football player,” Nacua said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “And trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me, and the people that have supported me.”

Nacua expressed gratitude for support from the Rams and those in his circle.

“This offseason I’ve been really grateful for the support from the organization, especially my teammates, people reaching out at different times of the offseason just checking in,” Nacua said. “I’m just really grateful for the people around me and in this organization.”

Nacua is facing a civil suit from a woman who accuses him of biting her on the left shoulder after a group dinner in Los Angeles on Dec. 31. The woman, who is Jewish, has also accused Nacua of making an antisemitic statement during dinner.

The plaintiff, Madison Atiabi, is seeking damages for assault and battery, gender violence and negligence.

Nacua checked into a treatment center in Malibu this spring.