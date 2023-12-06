Puka Nacua listed as limited, but Sean McVay says the rookie did “everything”

Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua injured his shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Browns. He has an AC joint sprain but is expected to play against the Ravens in Week 14.

The Rams listed Nacua as limited Wednesday on a walkthrough day.

“I don’t know what the hell that means, because he did everything,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (rest), tight end Tyler Higbee (neck), outside linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee), defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) and outside linebacker Bryon Young (knee) did not practice.