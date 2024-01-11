Puka Nacua nabs offensive rookie of the month

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua capped a record-setting rookie year over the final month of the regular season.

Nacua caught 32 passes for 562 yards and three touchdowns in five December games and one January contest. He had four of those catches and 41 yards in the season finale against the 49ers to become the rookie record holder for catches and receiving yards.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Nacua has been named the offensive rookie of the month in honor of his effort.

Nacua and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud are the top candidates to be named the offensive rookie of the year and the choice will be revealed ahead of the Super Bowl next month.