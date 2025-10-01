Puka Nacua named NFC offensive player of the week

The Rams bounced back from their disappointing loss to the Eagles with a 27-20 victory over the Colts and one receiver was a big part of it.

Puka Nacua has been named NFC offensive player of the week for his performance against Indianapolis.

Nacua caught 13 passes for 170 yards with a fourth-quarter touchdown that tied the game.

Nacua’s 170 yards were a career high and the most receiving yards by any player in one game this season.

Through four games, Nacua has 42 catches — which is tied with Cooper Kupp in 2022 and Michael Thomas in 2018 the most catches by a player in his team’s first four games of a season in league history.

This is Nacua’s second career offensive player of the week.

He and the Rams will be at home to face the 49ers on Thursday.