nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it's in Hill's best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures
nbc_pft_internationalgames_251001_v2.jpg
Peeling back curtain on play clock issue in Dublin

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Puka Nacua named NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 1, 2025 12:09 PM

The Rams bounced back from their disappointing loss to the Eagles with a 27-20 victory over the Colts and one receiver was a big part of it.

Puka Nacua has been named NFC offensive player of the week for his performance against Indianapolis.

Nacua caught 13 passes for 170 yards with a fourth-quarter touchdown that tied the game.

Nacua’s 170 yards were a career high and the most receiving yards by any player in one game this season.

Through four games, Nacua has 42 catches — which is tied with Cooper Kupp in 2022 and Michael Thomas in 2018 the most catches by a player in his team’s first four games of a season in league history.

This is Nacua’s second career offensive player of the week.

He and the Rams will be at home to face the 49ers on Thursday.