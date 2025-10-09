Puka Nacua needs seven catches Sunday to have the most ever through six games

Last week, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua became the first player ever to catch 50 passes in the first five games of a season. This week, Nacua can set a new record for the first six games of a season.

Nacua has 52 catches this season, meaning if he catches seven passes on Sunday against the Ravens, he’ll have 59 through six games. That would be the most in NFL history for the first six games of a season.

Currently, that record is owned by Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, who had 58 receptions in the first six games of the 2018 season. The only other players with more than 52 catches in the first six games of a season are Cooper Kupp with 56 in 2022, Keenan Allen with 53 in 2015 and Michael Thomas with 53 in both 2018 and 2019.

With eight catches on Sunday, Nacua would be the first player ever with at least eight catches in each of his team’s first six games of a season.

Nacua is leading the NFL with 52 catches and 588 receiving yards this year. That puts him on pace to catch 177 passes for 1,999 yards through 17 games. Both of those totals would be new NFL records.