Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Puka Nacua makes his 50th catch in his fifth game of the season, setting a record

  
Published October 2, 2025 10:39 PM

Puka Nacua had a 9-yard reception on first-and-10 at his own 12. It wouldn’t have gotten much notice except that it was the Rams receiver’s 50th reception of the season.

That is an NFL record for the most catches through five games of a season.

Nacua entered Thursday Night Football with 42 receptions for 503 yards, with the 42 catches tying him with Michael Thomas (2018) and Cooper Kupp (2022) for the most catches through the first four games of a season.

Nacua, who had only three catches for 24 yards in the first half, has eight catches for 65 yards and a touchdown tonight.

The Rams finished off the drive with a touchdown as Kyren Williams caught an 8-yard pass from Matthew Stafford. It was Williams’ second touchdown reception of the night.

The Rams should have had their first lead of the night, but Joshua Karty’s PAT was blocked by Jordan Elliott. The teams are tied 20-20 with 10:39 remaining.