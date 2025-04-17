Puka Nacua questions whether 49ers’ window stays open after Brock Purdy gets paid

The 49ers released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive end Leonard Floyd, saw cornerback Charvarius Ward and linebacker Dre Greenlaw leave in free agency and traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel. They have $80.9 million in dead cap, but their $33.5 million in cap space is the fifth-most in the NFL.

They will need some of that room to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area said on KNBR on Thursday that Purdy’s camp has an offer they aren’t “inclined to take at this point.” Purdy is expected to get a deal worth more than $50 million annually, which would rank 11th in the NFL.

49ers owner Jed York recently called Purdy a top-10 quarterback, and the team will have to pay Purdy like one.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said he thinks that will be a mistake, because of the amount of cap space a contract that large would eat up. Nacua made his comments Wednesday on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast.

“I don’t think so,” Nacua said about Purdy being worthy of a $50 million-plus contract, via Joaquin Ruiz of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think [mid-$40 million] range. I think so.

“He seems like a smart guy. They have a chance to still be in their window, and I think if he goes for [$50 million-plus], then the window closes.”

Players generally don’t talk about other players’ money, especially players from other teams, even if Nacua’s point is valid. The quarterback market is what it is, and Purdy has earned a top deal with a 23-13 regular-season record, a 4-2 postseason record, 9,518 passing yards and 64 touchdowns while playing for peanuts as Mr. Irrelevant.

Purdy is 1-2 as a starter against the Rams in his career.