Jed York: It shouldn’t be that hard to finish Brock Purdy’s contract

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is going to be paid this offseason.

The questions are “When?” and “How much?”

Team owner Jed York expressed his belief in the quarterback at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach on Tuesday, also saying he feels a deal can come together.

“I don’t negotiate contracts, but any conversations I’ve had with Brock personally have been great,” York said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “I feel good. And when he’s ready, we’ll sit down and finish it. It shouldn’t be that hard to do.”

The last pick of the seventh round in 2022, Purdy helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season and a Super Bowl appearance to cap 2023. While injuries on San Francisco’s squad contributed to the team finishing 6-11 in 2024, the club’s belief in its young quarterback has not wavered. York told reporters that the team decided to pay Purdy midway through last season.

“I think he is [a top-10 quarterback],” York said, via David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. “I think he’s great. Especially when you combine him with Kyle and what we have, he’s a heck of a quarterback and we want him here for a long, long time.”

Purdy, 25, has completed 67.5 percent of his career passes for 9,518 yards with 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in 40 games with 36 starts in his young career.