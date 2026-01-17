Chargers will interview Mike McDaniel for offensive coordinator

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is considering former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as the Chargers’ next offensive coordinator.

The Chargers will interview McDaniel for the offensive coordinator job next week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Since being fired by the Dolphins last week, McDaniel has had several interviews, both for head-coaching and offensive coordinator vacancies.

The 42-year-old McDaniel spent the last four years as head coach of the Dolphins and was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator before the Dolphins hired him. McDaniel was once regarded as one of the league’s brightest young offensive minds, but the failure of Tua Tagovailoa to develop within the Dolphins’ offense took some of the shine off McDaniel’s reputation.

Now Harbaugh will consider whether McDaniel is the right man to build an offense around Justin Herbert, as the Chargers attempt to do something they haven’t done since Herbert arrived: win a playoff game.