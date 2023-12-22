Puka Nacua’s fifth touchdown catch gives Rams early 7-0 lead

With both teams beginning the night at 7-7, the Rams have gotten out to an early 7-0 lead over the Saints.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with receiver Puka Nacua for the rookie’s fifth touchdown of the season.

While the Rams started deep in their own territory, it took just two plays to get out to their own 34. Kyren Williams gained 7 with his first carry. Then Stafford connected with Tyler Higbee with a short pass on the left side that the tight end took 22 yards.

Stafford converted a third-and-6 with a 17-yard catch-and-run by Nacua.

The Rams stalled a bit once they got to New Orleans’ 13 with a false start followed by a a run for a 3-yard loss by Cooper Kupp. The club was bailed out by a defensive pass interference call on Williams’ route to the right side. Saints head coach Dennis Allen was signaling he thought the ball was uncatchable, but the officials didn’t agree.

Los Angeles needed all four downs on its next set, but Stafford fired a pass over the middle to Nacua in the end zone for a 2-yard score, giving the Rams a seven-point advantage.

Stafford was 5-of-7 on the possession for 68 yards.