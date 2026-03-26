Puka Nacua’s lawyer vows to sue alleged bite victim for defamation

Rams receiver Puka Nacua faces a lawsuit alleging, among other things, that he bit a woman twice on New Year’s Eve. Nacua’s lawyer vows that the response will include a countersuit against the plaintiff for defamation.

In a statement to ABC News, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN, attorney Levi McCathern said Nacua will be “pursuing all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements.”

McCathern also questioned the motivation for the civil suit against Nacua.

“The timing of the claimant’s recent legal action -- over three months after the alleged incident and just days after [Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s] record-breaking contract as a wide receiver -- further underscores the complete lack of credibility behind these accusations,” McCathern said.

“In the months that followed, our office was contacted with demands for millions of dollars in exchange for not publicizing these allegations,” McCathern added. “That is not a legitimate legal claim -- it is blackmail.”

McCathern also said he has video evidence that shows the plaintiff’s “behavior and actions are inconsistent with the allegations being made.”

TMZ has posted a video from the night of the alleged incident. In it, Nacua is asleep on a seat. As explained by TMZ, the plaintiff is twerking nearby.

McCathern’s reference to the Smith-Njigba contract highlights the potential implications of the litigation. The Rams could decide to wait to pay Nacua until it’s clear that Nacua faces no league scrutiny for the alleged incident. And if the situation isn’t resolved before Nacua’s second contract is finalized, the Rams may seek protections against the possibility of a suspension.

Regardless, Nacua (through McCathern) strongly denies the allegations. The situation will now play out in court, unless the claim is settled or dropped.