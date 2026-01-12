 Skip navigation
QB Bailey Zappe to sign a future deal with the Jets

  
Published January 12, 2026 01:22 PM

The Jets are heading into the offseason with serious questions about their quarterback position and they’re moving to add one option to the roster ahead of the new league year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is going to sign Bailey Zappe to a future contract. The pact will give Zappe a spot on the 90-man roster for the offseason.

Zappe spent the 2025 season on the Browns’ practice squad. He started for the Browns in Week 18 of the 2024 season and made eight starts for the Patriots over the previous two seasons. He is 208-of-335 for 2,223 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over his entire career.

Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook all started games for the Jets in 2025. Fields and Cook remain under contract for 2026.