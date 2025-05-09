QB Brady Cook, 14 other undrafted free agents sign with Jets

The Jets took tackle Armand Membou with their first-round pick and one of his Missouri teammates headlines the team’s undrafted rookie free agent class.

Quarterback Brady Cook is one of the 15 players who signed with the team before the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Cook threw for 8,591yards, 46 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while starting 38 games for the SEC school. Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Adrian Martinez are the other quarterbacks on the Jets roster.

Guard Leander Wiegand is also in the group. Wiegand played one year at UCF before returning to Germany to play professionally.

The Jets also signed Kansas wide receiver Quentin Skinner, South Alabama wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett, Rutgers wide receiver Dymere Miller, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Purdue center Gus Hartwig, Clemson defensive tackle Payton Page, West Virginia defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah, Florida linebacker Ja’Markis Weston, South Carolina State linebacker Aaron Smith, Cincinnati linebacker Jared Bartlett, Fresno State defensive back Dean Clark, Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark, and Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis.