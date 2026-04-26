QB Garrett Nussmeier: Going to Chiefs a great opportunity to learn

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier waited longer than he would have liked to be drafted this weekend, but he’s happy about where he landed.

The Chiefs picked Nussmeier in the seventh round on Saturday and the former LSU starter said that his mindset as he dropped down the board was that “it’s not when, it’s where.” He said that he thinks the presence of head coach Andy Reid and starter Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City will provide him with a chance to grow.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn,” Nussmeier said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. “I’m just grateful that I have this opportunity. I can only imagine. I’m so excited to be in a room with those guys, coach Reid and his unbelievable offensive mind and sitting behind Patrick and steal some things from him and see the game through his eyes. It’s going to be an unbelievable experience for me.”

Injuries limited Nussmeier to nine games last season and they contributed to a drop in production along with his drop in the draft. He’ll have a chance to reverse that trajectory if he can impress Reid and the rest of the staff once he’s on the field with the Chiefs.