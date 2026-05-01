 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

QB Jacob Clark among Raiders’ undrafted free agent signings

  
Published May 1, 2026 03:52 PM

Fernando Mendoza won’t be the only rookie at Raiders practices this offseason.

The team announced the signing of undrafted free agent Jacob Clark on Friday. He was 247-of-376 for 3,244 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions at Missouri State during the 2025 season.

The Raiders also added a couple of Mendoza’s teammates from Indiana. Running back Roman Hemby and wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. are also part of the undrafted rookie group in Vegas. Williams had 36 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns for the Hoosiers last year.

Penn State long snapper Tyler Duzansky, BYU tackle Isaiah Jatta, Troy safety Devin Lafayette, Boise State tight end Matt Lauter, Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa, Kennesaw State cornerback Caleb Offord, Duke guard Justin Pickett, BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts, Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker, N.C. State defensive end Cian Slone, UCLA defensive tackle Gary Smith III, Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., Maine linebacker Chris Thomas, and BYU safety Tanner Wall also signed with the Raiders.