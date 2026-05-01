QB Jacob Clark among Raiders’ undrafted free agent signings

Fernando Mendoza won’t be the only rookie at Raiders practices this offseason.

The team announced the signing of undrafted free agent Jacob Clark on Friday. He was 247-of-376 for 3,244 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions at Missouri State during the 2025 season.

The Raiders also added a couple of Mendoza’s teammates from Indiana. Running back Roman Hemby and wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. are also part of the undrafted rookie group in Vegas. Williams had 36 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns for the Hoosiers last year.

Penn State long snapper Tyler Duzansky, BYU tackle Isaiah Jatta, Troy safety Devin Lafayette, Boise State tight end Matt Lauter, Hawaii kicker Kansei Matsuzawa, Kennesaw State cornerback Caleb Offord, Duke guard Justin Pickett, BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts, Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker, N.C. State defensive end Cian Slone, UCLA defensive tackle Gary Smith III, Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., Maine linebacker Chris Thomas, and BYU safety Tanner Wall also signed with the Raiders.