Quentin Johnston meeting with Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens this week
Published April 5, 2023 07:36 AM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms examine TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson's fit in the NFL, and Simms explains why he ranked him as the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former TCU receiver Quentin Johnston has a busy week as he gets ready for this month’s NFL draft.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Johnston has already met with the Chiefs and Cowboys this week and will go on a top-30 visit to the Ravens on Thursday.
Johnston visited with Kansas City on Monday and with Dallas on Tuesday.
A two-time, first-team All-Big 12 honoree, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards with six touchdowns to help TCU reach the CFP National Championship Game in the 2022 season. He caught six passes for 163 yards with a touchdown in TCU’s victory over Michigan in the CFP Semifinal.
In 30 collegiate games, Johnston caught 115 passes for 2,190 yards with 14 TDs. He also had two rushing scores in his freshman year.