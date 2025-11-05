 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Quincy Williams says the Jets have benched him

  
Published November 5, 2025 05:00 PM

The Jets traded Quinnen Williams on Tuesday and they benched his brother on Wednesday.

Linebacker Quincy Williams has been a starter since the 2021 season, but he told Rich Cimini of ESPN that the team is moving him to the bench ahead of their Week 10 game against the Browns.

“My coaches told me I was underperforming, that I’ve been underperforming since training camp,” Williams said.

Williams told Cimini he’s “not thrilled” by the decision, but is also not mad about it because he plans to work his way back into the team’s plans. Williams missed four games with a shoulder injury earlier this year and has 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year.

Jamien Sherwood and Kiko Mauigoa will likely be the starting linebackers for the Jets.