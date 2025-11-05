Quincy Williams says the Jets have benched him

The Jets traded Quinnen Williams on Tuesday and they benched his brother on Wednesday.

Linebacker Quincy Williams has been a starter since the 2021 season, but he told Rich Cimini of ESPN that the team is moving him to the bench ahead of their Week 10 game against the Browns.

“My coaches told me I was underperforming, that I’ve been underperforming since training camp,” Williams said.

Williams told Cimini he’s “not thrilled” by the decision, but is also not mad about it because he plans to work his way back into the team’s plans. Williams missed four games with a shoulder injury earlier this year and has 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year.

Jamien Sherwood and Kiko Mauigoa will likely be the starting linebackers for the Jets.